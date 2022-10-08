The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %

PNC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $166.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

