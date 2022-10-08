The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.