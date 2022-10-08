The Beauty Health Company to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Beauty Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.