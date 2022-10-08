TAP Consulting LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

