Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tellurian

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.