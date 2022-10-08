Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $759.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,778 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $759,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

