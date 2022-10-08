Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $124.99 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $124,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $500.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.66 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $546.06 and its 200-day moving average is $506.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

