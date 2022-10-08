Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $133,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

