Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $126,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 288.3% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

