Strs Ohio Has $10.15 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,436 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

