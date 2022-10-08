StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Strong-Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $4,741,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

