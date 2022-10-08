STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.4 %

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.01 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.