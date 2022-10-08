Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,099 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,452,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,539 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 427,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.