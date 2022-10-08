Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,961 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

