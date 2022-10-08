SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,945,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $209.62 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

