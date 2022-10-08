Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 439 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

