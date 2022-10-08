Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.25. 11,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 332,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

