Sepio Capital LP Sells 346 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.17. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

