Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 330.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $22,591,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.