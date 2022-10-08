Sepio Capital LP Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 150,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

