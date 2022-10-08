Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $413.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

