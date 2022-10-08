SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,307.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

