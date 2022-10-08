Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial raised Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

