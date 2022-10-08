Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

