Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $59.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

