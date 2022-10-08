Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $128,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

