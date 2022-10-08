Riverstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

