Reviewing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Bionano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.50) -4.02 Bionano Genomics $17.98 million 31.90 -$72.43 million ($0.37) -5.35

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 421.89%. Given Bionano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.26% -16.01% Bionano Genomics -453.68% -33.21% -30.09%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Bionano Genomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight. The company also provides Saphyr and Bionano compute servers; and NxClinical which offers one system for analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and next-generation sequencing data for cytogenetics and molecular genetics. In addition, it offers testing and laboratory services comprising FirstStepDx PLUS, a chromosomal microarray for identifying an underlying genetic cause in individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delay, and intellectual disability; Fragile X syndrome (FXS) testing services; NextStepDx PLUS, a exome sequencing test to identify genetic variants that are associated with disorders of childhood development; EpiPanelDx PLUS, a genetic testing panel for patients who have experienced seizures, infantile spasms, encephalopathy, or febrile seizures; PGx test, which identifies over 60 alleles in 11 genes. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

