Reviewing Kaya (OTC:KAYS) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Kaya (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Imago BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 1,014.66% -53.05% 529.00% Imago BioSciences N/A -26.39% -25.14%

Volatility and Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imago BioSciences has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Imago BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaya and Imago BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Imago BioSciences has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.44%. Given Imago BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than Kaya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Imago BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $890,000.00 1.57 $9.72 million N/A N/A Imago BioSciences N/A N/A -$42.31 million ($1.78) -9.01

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Imago BioSciences.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Kaya on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

