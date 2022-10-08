Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Shares Down 3.8%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.75. 9,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,202,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.