Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.