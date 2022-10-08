Range Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

