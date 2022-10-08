Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.
DENSO Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.