Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. DENSO has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

About DENSO

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.06%.

(Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.