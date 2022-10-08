Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.46 million.

