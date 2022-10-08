Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

