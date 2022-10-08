Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,640 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $128,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

