PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

