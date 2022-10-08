Pendal Group Ltd Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 215,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 338,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

