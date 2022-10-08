Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.65 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

