Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $447,000 Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 41.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.