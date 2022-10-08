Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.5 %

BDX stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $221.64 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.