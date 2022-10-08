Pendal Group Ltd Invests $512,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

