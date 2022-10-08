Pendal Group Ltd Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

Equitable Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

