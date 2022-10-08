Pendal Group Ltd Has $370,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

