Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 81.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 683.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

