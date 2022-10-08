Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,464 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.68 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

