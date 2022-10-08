Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $68,000 Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,638,305 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17,036.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 180,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.43 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

