OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,375 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.59. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,047 shares of company stock worth $51,991,861. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.