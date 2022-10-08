Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $235.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

