Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

